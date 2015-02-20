(Updates with comments from SEC Commissioner Kara Stein)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top investor watchdog blasted Congress on Friday over a bill that would exempt a broad swath of companies from rules requiring them to file their financial statements in a machine-readable format.

"If passed by the Senate and signed into law, I believe this bill would seriously impede the ability of the SEC to bring disclosure into the 21st Century," said SEC Investor Advocate Rick Fleming, in remarks at the Practising Law Institute's annual SEC Speaks conference.

The bill at the heart of Fleming's speech, which passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month, would ease rules governing the use of eXtensible Business Reporting Language, or "XBRL."

XBRL labels financial statements with computer-readable tags that can be read like barcodes to help investors more easily find and compare information about companies.

The SEC passed rules in 2008 requiring companies to submit their financial data both in text and in an XBRL format.

The SEC's economists now heavily rely on XBRL data to help them analyze financial data to assist with policymaking and enforcement.

The bill aims to cut regulatory costs for small business. It would exempt roughly 60 percent of public companies from being required to report their financial data using XBRL.

Friday marked the first time Fleming has spoken at the annual SEC Speaks conference.

His office, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, was only first set up last year. It is tasked with analyzing how new rules will affect investors, helping retail investors resolve problems with the SEC, spotting problematic trends and advocating for rule changes.

As the SEC's investor advocate, Fleming maintains a certain degree of independence and is free to express his own opinions about issues that he feels may harm investors.

Fleming urged the SEC to take steps to make disclosures even better and more accessible, particularly for millennials who are used to getting all their information online.

"If congressional action is needed, it should be used to press the SEC to move forward in its efforts to make disclosure more accessible," he said.

SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein, who spoke at the same conference, did not explicitly discuss the bill in her remarks.

But she called for the SEC to take steps to improve its disclosures, saying investors should be able to drill down into layered data through a simple click.

"We should be moving toward data protocols that allow data to be submitted more easily by companies, and analyzed and compared more easily by investors," she said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)