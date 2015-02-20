(Updates with comments from SEC Commissioner Kara Stein)
Exchange Commission's top investor watchdog blasted Congress on
Friday over a bill that would exempt a broad swath of companies
from rules requiring them to file their financial statements in
a machine-readable format.
"If passed by the Senate and signed into law, I believe this
bill would seriously impede the ability of the SEC to bring
disclosure into the 21st Century," said SEC Investor Advocate
Rick Fleming, in remarks at the Practising Law Institute's
annual SEC Speaks conference.
The bill at the heart of Fleming's speech, which passed the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month, would
ease rules governing the use of eXtensible Business Reporting
Language, or "XBRL."
XBRL labels financial statements with computer-readable tags
that can be read like barcodes to help investors more easily
find and compare information about companies.
The SEC passed rules in 2008 requiring companies to submit
their financial data both in text and in an XBRL format.
The SEC's economists now heavily rely on XBRL data to help
them analyze financial data to assist with policymaking and
enforcement.
The bill aims to cut regulatory costs for small business. It
would exempt roughly 60 percent of public companies from being
required to report their financial data using XBRL.
Friday marked the first time Fleming has spoken at the
annual SEC Speaks conference.
His office, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law,
was only first set up last year. It is tasked with analyzing how
new rules will affect investors, helping retail investors
resolve problems with the SEC, spotting problematic trends and
advocating for rule changes.
As the SEC's investor advocate, Fleming maintains a certain
degree of independence and is free to express his own opinions
about issues that he feels may harm investors.
Fleming urged the SEC to take steps to make disclosures even
better and more accessible, particularly for millennials who are
used to getting all their information online.
"If congressional action is needed, it should be used to
press the SEC to move forward in its efforts to make disclosure
more accessible," he said.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein, who spoke at the
same conference, did not explicitly discuss the bill in her
remarks.
But she called for the SEC to take steps to improve its
disclosures, saying investors should be able to drill down into
layered data through a simple click.
"We should be moving toward data protocols that allow data
to be submitted more easily by companies, and analyzed and
compared more easily by investors," she said.
