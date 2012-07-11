* Rule gives exchanges 270 days to submit plans for database

* Database to house trade orders, executions, cancellations

* First time SEC to have central database to police market

* Rule will not require real-time reporting of data

* Smaller brokers will get more time to comply

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. securities regulators are poised to adopt a new rule on Wednesday that will help bolster their surveillance of the equities markets by establishing a central database that stores information on every single trade order, execution and cancellation.

The rule would give U.S. exchanges 270 days to submit plans for establishing a consolidated audit trail. The exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, as well as their members, would be required to provide detailed information to the database.

The exchanges' plans will be subject to Securities and Exchange Commission approval. If approved, the parties would need to start reporting data within one year.

Once the database was established, the SEC would be able to detect suspicious market activity, such as insider trading or manipulation.

The idea of establishing a consolidated audit trail gained momentum after the May 6, 2010, "flash crash" that temporarily wiped out roughly $1 trillion in shareholder equity in a matter of minutes.

The fragmented nature of the U.S. equities markets made it difficult for the SEC to piece together exactly what happened, and it took months for the SEC to gather and analyze all of the data.

"A consolidated audit trail will significantly increase the ability of regulators to monitor overall market structure, so that both the commission and the (self-regulatory organizations) can be better informed about how our rules are affecting the markets," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in prepared remarks.

"Having more precise data on the trading patterns of different types of market participants would help us better understand the impact of high frequency trading on the quality and fairness of our markets."

As expected, the final rule has been scaled back from the original 2010 proposal by removing a key provision that would have required the trade data to be submitted in real time.

Exchanges and broker-dealers had balked at that provision, saying it was too costly to implement and would not provide much benefit.

Under the final rule, they will need to submit the data by 8 a.m. the following morning.

The rule will also require the information to be tagged and stored in such a way that the SEC will be able to follow an order "through its entire life cycle."

Each broker-dealer and exchange will also be assigned a unique identifying number.

The final rule gives more deference to exchanges than the original proposal, allowing them to determine the specifics of how market players report the data to the central repository.

The SEC also said it will give smaller broker-dealers up to three years, rather than the two previously proposed, to begin reporting the data. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)