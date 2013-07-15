By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission did not properly vet as many as 70
contractors with possible criminal records, including one man
who later assaulted his girlfriend in a lobby at SEC
headquarters, the agency's internal watchdog has found.
A summary of the inspector general's findings was publicly
released last fall in a semiannual 2012 report to Congress. A
full redacted copy of the investigative report was obtained by
Reuters last week through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The report faulted the SEC for providing a preclearance
waiver to the unnamed enforcement division contactor that
granted him full access to the building and information
technology systems for several years.
Preclearance waivers are sometimes issued to contractors to
allow them to start working before a full background check is
completed.
The document did not include details about the contractor's
criminal record.
It also found that 40 to 70 other contractors at the SEC may
also have had criminal pasts, but the SEC did not take the
proper steps to weigh all of the facts about their backgrounds
to make sure they could work for the agency and did not pose a
security threat.
It was not clear from the report whether any of those
contractors actually did have criminal backgrounds, and whether
they involved minor offenses and misdemeanors or serious felony
convictions.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency has implemented
numerous changes since the report was completed, from installing
additional physical security barriers to putting the SEC's
security staff in charge of criminal background checks instead
of human resources.
A criminal background does not necessarily disqualify a
person from federal service. Federal guidelines call for several
factors to be weighed, including the seriousness of the conduct,
how long ago it occurred, and the age of the person at the time
the conduct occurred.
The other contractors who also had preclearance waivers were
all screened and met the proper guidelines, Nester added.
"The issues have been resolved to the (Office of the
Inspector General's) satisfaction," Nester said.
The inspector general also noted that the enforcement
contractor highlighted in the report was removed from federal
service.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa said the
watchdog report sheds light on an area of the SEC that Congress
should oversee more closely.
"The SEC controls sensitive information that it has to
secure from convicted criminals and non-employees walking in off
the street," Charles Grassley said in a statement to Reuters.
INTERNAL COMPLAINT
The allegations about the enforcement contractor came to
light last year, after David Weber, a former top investigator in
the inspector general's office, launched a probe into whether
the SEC's security personnel had mishandled the matter and
failed to report it to law enforcement.
The SEC suspended and later fired Weber after employees
complained he wanted to arm himself and other staff in the
inspector general's office.
He filed a lawsuit alleging he had been fired for blowing
the whistle on misconduct he had uncovered. Weber reached a
$580,000 settlement with the SEC in June.
In his lawsuit, he discusses the issues with the contractor
and the flaws in the SEC's hiring and vetting process.
"Despite this criminal background, the contractor had been
permitted to work with the SEC's most sensitive enforcement data
as an enforcement forensic IT contractor for years," Weber said.
The watchdog's report redacts the name of the contractor and
the details of his criminal record, though Weber's lawsuit says
he was on an early parole release from a 10-year prison sentence
for drug distribution.
The report says that on Jan. 11, 2012, at 8:41 p.m., the
contractor gave his girlfriend improper access to the building
by swiping his card to let her inside without registering her as
a guest.
A few hours later, a security camera caught the contractor
and his girlfriend engaging in a pushing fight until she broke
away and ducked under a turnstile, setting off an alarm, the
report said.