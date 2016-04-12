(Adds details from complaint, prior federal settlements,
By Jonathan Stempel
April 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission sued former ConvergEx Group executive Khaled "Kal"
Bassily, accusing him of fraudulently reaping millions of
dollars for his onetime employer and himself by charging hidden
markups on customers' securities trades.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in
Manhattan, the SEC said Bassily, 50, routinely misled customers,
including charities, religious organizations and retirement
funds, about their trading costs.
Bassily, a Manhattan resident with a business degree from
Columbia University, also coached traders on the amount of
hidden charges, known internally as "trading profits," they
could collect without customers noticing, the complaint said.
The SEC said the scheme ran from October 2006 until December
2011, and "directly enriched" Bassily by enabling him to collect
millions of dollars of bonuses.
Bassily had been head of the global transition management
unit of ConvergEx Execution Solutions LLC prior to being fired
in September 2013.
ConvergEx agreed three months later to pay more than $150
million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into alleged
customer overcharges, and various units admitted wrongdoing.
The privately held company is based in Manhattan, and
provides brokerage and trading-related services for
institutional investors.
Jim Benjamin, a lawyer for Bassily, said in a statement:
"Mr. Bassily acted in good faith by following ConvergEx's
approved business model. He will vigorously defend himself
against these charges, and looks forward to his day in court."
According to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
records, Bassily was fired because of concerns over "certain
communications with clients" and transactions prior to 2012.
The SEC lawsuit against Bassily seeks to recoup ill-gotten
profits, impose civil fines, and obtain other relief.
ConvergEx is not a defendant, and declined to comment on the
lawsuit. An SEC spokeswoman had no additional comment.
The case is SEC v. Bassily, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-02733.
