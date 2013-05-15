By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White has chosen a Boston-based lawyer
to direct the agency's Corporation Finance division, in the
latest major personnel change since she took the helm of the
regulator last month.
Keith Higgins, a partner at Ropes & Gray LLP, will begin his
new job with the agency next month, the SEC said on Wednesday.
As corporation finance director, he will be in charge of
overseeing the agency's job of monitoring filings by public
companies to ensure they are accurate and properly disclose
material information to investors.
He will also take the lead on some of the critical
rule-writing required by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups
(JOBS) Act, a 2012 law that relaxes certain regulations to help
spur small businesses raise capital and eventually go public.
Higgins has worked for 30 years advising public companies
and underwriters on initial public offerings. He is a past chair
of the Federal Regulation of Securities Committee of the
American Bar Association and graduated summa cum laude from
Boston University School of Law.
"Keith is a widely respected expert on the securities laws
with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the many issues
confronting the Division," White said in a statement.
The division's current acting director, Lona Nallegara, will
move to become the agency's new chief of staff.
He has been with the SEC since March 2011, working first as
deputy director of the Corporation Finance division, and then
moving up to become its acting director in December after
Meredith Cross departed to return to private practice.
During his tenure, the division has overseen several very
high-profile initial public offerings, including Facebook
and the Carlyle Group.
In addition to tapping Higgins, White has made several other
high-profile hires recently.
Last month, she appointed former federal prosecutors Andrew
Ceresney and George Canellos to serve as co-directors of the
enforcement division, as well as White House attorney Anne Small
to be the new general counsel.
Earlier this month, White promoted Andrew Bowden to be the
new head of the national exam program after its director, Carlo
di Florio, announced he was leaving the SEC to take a job with
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.