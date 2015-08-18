UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Aug 18 A U.S. appeals court declared on Tuesday that a portion of the Securities and Exchange Commission's "conflict minerals" rule violates companies' free speech, handing a partial victory to the corporate trade groups that had challenged the regulation.
The SEC's conflict minerals rule requires companies to disclose if their products contain certain minerals from a war-torn part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Tuesday's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholds a previous court decision.
That decision found the SEC could not force companies to publicly declare whether their products have "not been found to be DRC conflict free" because of free speech concerns.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources