By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 23
A U.S. federal appeals
court raised doubts on Monday about whether two state Republican
parties can legally challenge a federal pay-to-play rule that
puts restrictions on investment advisers who make contributions
to certain political candidates.
An attorney for the New York and Tennessee Republican
parties urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia to toss out the Securities and Exchange Commission's
rule, saying it tramples on the free speech rights of asset
managers.
The judges asked the Republicans' attorney Jason Torchinsky
about legal hurdles, including whether his clients had legal
standing to file the lawsuit since no investment advisers have
claimed to be harmed.
"Can you address why ... you have standing when nobody that
is before the court is a directly regulated party?," U.S.
Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard asked.
"Your honor, ... this regulation goes directly at the
political party's ability to associate with its own members,"
said Torchinsky.
He cited a sworn statement submitted by Tennessee state
Senator Jim Tracy, who testified that his campaign was hurt by
the SEC's rule after two advisers were forced to cut back
donations.
"It seems like you are still one removed from what the
statute is actually regulating," Pillard responded.
Campaign contributions from the asset management sector have
traditionally been an important source of funds for political
parties.
The SEC adopted its pay-to-play rule in 2010 in an effort to
combat a potential quid pro quo between investment advisers and
elected officials in a position to help them win business.
It prohibits advisers from receiving compensation for
helping to manage public assets, such as pension plans, for two
years after making a campaign contribution to public officials
or candidates in a position to award contracts.
The Republicans tried unsuccessfully last year to argue the
case in a lower federal court, but the judge ruled that only the
appeals court had the authority to hear the case.
SEC attorney Jeffrey Berger told the court on Monday that
Republicans could not bring the case because the law only gave
parties a 60-day window to challenge a rule after it goes into
effect.
After that, he said, people can use other avenues, such as
challenging the agency once it tries to enforce the rules
against an adviser.
"The petitioners have arrived more than four years too
late," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tom Brown)