By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 3
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 A federal judge has ordered
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to fast-track a
final rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose
payments to foreign governments, after a human rights group
complained the regulator was dragging its feet.
In a Sept. 2 ruling, Judge Denise J. Casper for the U.S.
District Court for the District of Massachusetts handed Oxfam
America a major victory, and told the SEC it will get 30 days to
file an "expedited schedule" with the court for how it plans to
finalize the rule.
"The SEC is now more than four years past the deadline set
by Congress for the promulgation of the final rule," Casper
wrote in her decision.
"The court concludes...that the SEC's delay in promulgating
the final extractive payments disclosure rule can be considered
unlawfully withheld."
Oxfam has been among one of the most vocal supporters of the
resource extraction rule, saying it will play a crucial role in
helping combat corruption in resource-rich countries.
Required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
rule calls for oil, gas and mining companies to disclose how
much they pay governments in taxes, royalties and other types of
fees for exploration, extraction and other activities.
The SEC did complete work on the rule in August 2012, a few
months after Oxfam first sued the SEC over delays.
But the non-stop litigation surrounding the rule did not end
after the SEC adopted it.
Trade groups including the Chamber of Commerce and the
American Petroleum Institute filed a lawsuit accusing the SEC of
conducting a flawed analysis of the rule's costs to the
industry. In 2013, a federal judge tossed the rule out, saying
it was "arbitrary and capricious."
The SEC did not appeal the decision, and vowed to go back
and rewrite the rule from scratch. To date, no new rule has been
proposed.
Frustrated with the delays, Oxfam sued the SEC for the
second time in September 2014.
An SEC spokeswoman said the agency is reviewing the
decision.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Marguerita Choy)