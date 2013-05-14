By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 A bipartisan pair of U.S.
senators urged federal securities regulators to move quickly on
fundamental changes to how credit-rating agencies are
compensated, a step they said will reduce the type of conflicts
that helped fuel the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In impassioned speeches during a public roundtable Tuesday
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Minnesota
Democrat Al Franken and Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker
accused the big three rating agencies of issuing shoddy ratings,
and blamed the problems on the "issuer-pay" model in which the
firms are paid by the companies they rate.
Franken read aloud excerpts from a letter written by a
constituent who lost his retirement savings in the crisis, and
also singled out Standard & Poor's by reading from emails
suggesting some of its analysts knew they were giving AAA
ratings to junk financial products.
"The prevailing packages of the big three rating agencies
can be summed up nicely by this email from an S&P official:
'Let's hope we are all wealthy and retired by the time this
house of cards falls,'" Franken said.
The SEC has been struggling for the past few years to come
up with a plan to address the "issuer-pay" model used by Moody's
Corp, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard & Poor's,
and Fimalac SA's Fitch.
A congressional investigation previously concluded that the
model led credit raters to give overly rosy ratings to toxic
subprime mortgages leading up the crisis.
The raters disagree with that view, however, and have said
any conflicts created by the compensation structure can be
easily managed.
During the crafting of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law, Franken and Wicker won some bipartisan support in
the U.S. Senate for a provision that would have scrapped that
compensation model and replaced it with an alternative.
The alternative, which has become known as the "Franken
amendment," would have required the SEC to write rules creating
an independent board charged with assigning structured product
ratings.
The measure was later watered down, and instead the law
called for the SEC to first study the idea, and then take action
as it sees fit to protect investors.
The SEC released the congressionally mandated study late
last year, in which it did not take a stand on a particular
approach, and called for soliciting more input.
The roundtable, which featured more than 25 experts from
rating firms, academia, companies, non-profit advocacy groups
and law firms, was meant to serve as the next step for the
agency as it evaluates its options.
The delay by the SEC in addressing credit-rating firm
regulations since the crisis has frustrated some critics,
including Wicker and Franken.
"We need to move beyond studies to the next step," Wicker
told the audience. "Despite frequent gridlock in Washington,
Democrats and Republicans agree on the need for integrity in the
credit-rating industry."
Still, Franken and Wicker's proposal is staunchly opposed by
the big three firms, all of whom sent representatives to serve
as panelists.
"The proposed system could create new conflicts. The system
could be costly and slow to implement, causing uncertainty in
the marketplace," said S&P President Douglas Peterson.
Critics of the Franken-Wicker plan have urged the SEC to
consider a less drastic option, saying the agency should tweak
its current rules on the books which so far have failed to
entice firms to conduct unsolicited ratings.
New Jersey House Republican Scott Garrett said on Tuesday he
believes the biggest problem with ratings during the crisis was
the fact that the government essentially endorsed them by
embedding them in numerous regulations and statutes.
A separate provision in Dodd-Frank had required all
financial regulators to strip the references from ratings out of
their rules, such as money market fund rules that prohibit
investments in riskier securities.
So far, little progress has been made as regulators have
struggled to come up with alternative ways of measuring
credit-worthiness.
Garrett urged the SEC to quickly complete this provision of
Dodd-Frank first, saying the Franken-Wicker approach is the
wrong one because it will only add to investors' over-reliance
on ratings.
"If you assign (a credit-rating agency) a rating, that is a
tacit endorsement," he said.