* SEC's Walter likes the concept of crowdfunding
* Walter says there should still be some limits to it
* US House of Representatives has passed crowdfunding bill
NEW YORK, Nov 9 A new capital-raising method known as crowdfunding is a good idea, but it needs more restrictions to ensure that investors are protected, a U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress are reviewing potential regulatory changes to promote small companies' access to capital.
Among them is crowdfunding, a new capital-raising technique in which investors take small stakes in companies through the Internet.
"I personally think crowdfunding is a pretty good idea, but within limits," said Elisse Walter, a Democratic commissioner at the SEC, during a Practising Law Institute event in New York. "If it is too big, it will become a haven for fraud and it will backfire."
Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed a measure to permit crowdfunding by allowing companies to raise up to $2 million annually from investors pledging no more than $10,000 or 10 percent of their annual income.
The SEC has been conducting a review into whether it needs to update regulations. Crowdfunding is one area that it has been focusing on.
Congress should avoid being too prescriptive with any legislation that mandates changes to the securities laws, Walter said. Congress should stick to "higher-level policy decisions" and leave the details to the SEC, she said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
CHICAGO, Feb 3 Futures market operator CME Group Inc plans to broaden its rules against wrongdoing at the request of federal regulators, the company said on Friday, a move that is expected to ramp up disciplinary action against traders.