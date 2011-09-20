* SEC's Cross will not discuss crowdfunding Wednesday
* Cross recuses herself despite testifying last week
* Ethics issues heightened by SEC watchdog report
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 A senior U.S. securities
official is recusing herself from any discussions on a new
capital-raising strategy known as "crowdfunding," just one week
after testifying extensively on the topic.
The about-face by the Securities and Exchange Commission's
Corporation Finance director, Meredith Cross, was disclosed on
the same day the SEC was dealing with the fall-out from a
scathing report by its inspector general into alleged conflicts
of interest by former General Counsel David Becker.
Becker, the report said, should have recused himself from
handling legal matters concerning convicted swindler Bernard
Madoff because he had inherited money from a Madoff account.
The matter was referred to the Justice Department for possible
criminal investigation. [ID:nS1E78J0ZS]
Cross' decision not to discuss crowdfunding, despite
receiving clearance from the agency's ethics counsel,
underscores how delicate the handling of conflicts of interest
has become at the SEC.
The agency said she worked in private practice for a
company that sold its notes through a "peer to peer" lending
platform, which has some similar attributes to crowdfunding,
where many investors contribute relatively small amounts.
Becker had also received a clearance from the agency's
ethics lawyer before doing legal work on Madoff matters.
Cross is due to testify before a House Financial Services
panel on Wednesday on steps the SEC is taking to help promote
capital formation for small businesses.
The hearing is expected to touch on a wide range of issues,
from updating stale securities rules on general solicitation
for investments to crowdfunding.
But in a lengthy footnote to her testimony, the SEC said
she has decided to recuse herself from discussing crowdfunding
because of the work she previously did.
According to public records she advised Lending Club, an
Internet-based social lending platform that started in 2007.
Prior to joining the SEC in June 2009, Cross worked for the law
firm Wilmer Hale.
"Although Ms. Cross has no financial interest or other
interest in her former client or her prior employer, in light
of the small number of participants in that market, in order to
avoid any appearance concerns, she does not participate in
matters involving peer-to-peer lending," the footnote said.
"Further, since there are some similarities between
peer-to-peer lending and some crowdfunding concepts" she has
recused herself from crowdfunding matters, the footnote said.
Instead, another official in the division will be on hand to
tackle it.
Proponents of crowdfunding are seeking the SEC's blessing
for an exemption from federal securities registration
requirements. The idea is now starting to gain bipartisan
support in Washington. [ID:nS1E78E16I]
In testimony last week, Cross disclosed to lawmakers she
had worked for one of the two largest peer lenders prior to
joining the SEC.
Peer-to-peer lending, like crowdfunding, is an attempt to
try to get small amounts of money from a large group of
investors to finance a project. But with peer-to-peer lending,
lenders generally earn money through interest, whereas with
crowdfunding, investors typically get a stake in a new
enterprise or business.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by
Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)