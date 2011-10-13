WASHINGTON Oct 13 A rash of cyber security
breaches at U.S. public companies and an outcry from federal
lawmakers has prompted U.S. securities regulators to issue
guidance for when companies must disclose cyber attacks to
investors.
The guidance, posted late on Thursday by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, lays out examples of things
that companies may be required to disclose. The guidance comes
after Senator John Rockefeller asked the SEC to issue it amid
concern that companies were failing to mention data breaches in
public filings.
The SEC said that if a cyber event occurs and leads to
losses, then companies should "provide certain disclosures of
losses that are at least reasonably possible."
