WASHINGTON Oct 3 Boston-based dark pool
operator eBX LLC on Wednesday agreed to pay an $800,000 penalty
to settle civil charges that it had failed to protect its
subscribers' confidential trading information.
This marks the latest enforcement action by the Securities
and Exchange Commission against a "dark pool" - a type of
alternative trading system that lets investors anonymously trade
larger blocks of stock without tipping their hand to the broader
market.
The SEC alleged that eBX erroneously told its users that
their buy and sell orders would not be shared outside the
company, but an outside technology firm was allowed to use the
data for its own business interests.