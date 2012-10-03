* SEC says eBX gave outside firm customer order data
* eBX to pay $800,000 to settle SEC charges
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 Boston-based dark pool
operator eBX LLC agreed on Wednesday to pay an $800,000 penalty
to settle civil charges that it had failed to protect its
subscribers' confidential trading information.
It is the latest enforcement action by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission against a "dark pool" - a type of
alternative trading system that lets investors anonymously trade
larger blocks of stock without tipping their hand to the broader
market.
The SEC alleged that eBX erroneously told its users that
their buy and sell orders would not be shared outside the
company, but an outside technology firm was allowed to use the
data for its own business interests.
An attorney for eBX was not immediately available for
comment. The SEC said eBX settled without admitting or denying
the agency's allegations.
"Dark pools are dark for a reason: buyers and sellers expect
confidentiality of their trading information," said Robert
Khuzami, the head of the SEC's enforcement division.
"Many eBX subscribers didn't get the benefit of that bargain
- they were unaware that another order routing system was given
exclusive access to trading information that it used for its own
benefit," Khuzami said in a statement.
The case against eBX comes as the SEC continues a broad
review of market structure issues. Among the agency's areas of
interest have included dark pools, and whether or not their lack
of transparency may put some at a disadvantage.
In 2009, the SEC proposed a series of rules to help shed
more light on dark pools, but they were never finalized.
Then last year, the SEC brought its first-ever action
against a dark pool, Pipeline Trading Systems LLC. That case
also centered on disclosure issues to customers.
Pipeline agreed to pay a $1 million penalty over allegations
it never told customers that most of their orders were being
filled by an affiliate.
In this latest case, the SEC said that eBX had hired an
outside firm to help run its trading system known as LeveL ATS
in a February 2008 agreement.
After that, the SEC said the outside firm's separate order
routing business starting using some of LeveL's customers'
private trading information. The outside firm later got access
to all of the subscribers' data through another agreement.
The SEC said this gave the outside firm's order routing
business "an information advantage" over eBX's subscribers
because it could use that data to make routing decisions for its
own customers.
The SEC did not disclose the name of the outside firm.