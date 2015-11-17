By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. regulators on Wednesday
will consider new rules that would increase the amount of
information that alternative trading systems (ATSs), such as
"dark pools," have to disclose to investors about how their
private stock trading venues work.
There are around 35 broker-run ATSs competing with 11
registered exchanges for stock trading business, and most of
them are so-called "dark pools," which do not display pre-trade
information. Unlike exchanges, ATSs currently have no
requirement to tell investors how they operate.
"Given the level of complexity in the markets, the thought
is that with respect to the operations of those ATSs, there
should be more detail about how orders are handled," David
Shillman, associate director of the Trading & Markets unit at
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Tuesday.
ATS rules were written in the late 1990s when electronic
trading networks were being developed to challenge the dominance
of the New York Stock Exchange. The regulatory burden on
the private trading venues was lighter than the burden on
exchanges in order to allow the new venues to innovate.
But ATSs have evolved into complex trading venues that are
often affiliated with so-called sell-side firms, such as
investment banks and proprietary trading firms, Shillman said at
a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
conference in New York.
The SEC will revisit the rules and may require standardized
disclosures about how ATSs operate to help market participants
evaluate risks and make informed choices about different venues,
which vary widely in pricing, order priority and customers.
SEC Commissioner Kara Stein in September called for
increased transparency around dark pools, along with better
oversight tools for the SEC, and clearer obligations for market
participants around electronic trading.
Her comments came amid increased regulatory scrutiny of
ATSs.
Recent enforcement actions involving the trading platforms
include a $20.3 million SEC settlement with brokerage firm
Investment Technology Group on charges it ran a secret trading
desk that profited off of confidential customer information
within its dark pool.
Regulators also fined UBS Group AG $14.4 million in January
for violations in its dark pool, and in June 2014 New York's
attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays for alleged
fraud within its dark pool.
Some ATSs have voluntarily made their rules public, starting
in October 2013 with IEX Group, which applied in September to
become a registered U.S. stock exchange.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)