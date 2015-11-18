Nov 18 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday
voted unanimously to propose new rules that would increase the
amount of information that alternative trading systems (ATSs),
such as "dark pools," must disclose about how they work.
ATSs are private, broker-run electronic trading venues that
compete with public stock exchanges. Many ATSs, known as dark
pools, do not provide trading information, such as trade sizes
and prices, to the public prior to trades taking place, with the
aim of getting large orders done with minimal price movement.
The new measures proposed by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission would amend rules the regulator adopted 17
years ago when electronic trading networks were being developed
to challenge the dominance of the New York Stock Exchange
.
The regulatory burden on ATSs was lighter than on exchanges
in order to keep barriers to entry low and encourage innovation.
There are now at least 35 active ATSs and many are as
sophisticated as exchanges. Some are owned by investment banks
or proprietary trading firms, and none are required to publicly
explain how they operate.
"To most people, dark pools are a little bit of a mystery,
and that's because they often function in great secrecy. Today's
proposal seeks to shine a light into that darkness," said SEC
Commissioner Kara Stein.
The new rules, which will be made available for public
comment, are aimed at helping investors assess the various
platforms, which have come under increased regulatory scrutiny.
The SEC reached a $20.3 million settlement in August with
Investment Technology Group on charges the brokerage
ran a secret trading desk that profited off of confidential
customer information within its dark pool.
That followed a $14.4 million fine to UBS in January
for allegedly giving some customers advantages over others in
its ATS, and a June 2014 lawsuit brought against Barclays
by New York's attorney general alleging fraud in its
dark pool.
The new SEC proposal would require ATS operators to disclose
potential conflicts of interest, such as whether they or their
affiliates trade on their platforms.
ATSs would have to make public whether they or any of their
customers are given advantages over other customers, such as
through the use of special order types or preferential access to
trading information.
The venues would also have to detail how they send and
receive orders, use market data and algorithms, and explain
their policies and procedures for keeping subscribers'
information confidential.
