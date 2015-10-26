Oct 26 Credit rating agency DBRS Inc will pay
$5.81 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges that after the financial crisis, it failed to monitor
the accuracy of its mortgage securities ratings as it had
promised, the regulator said on Monday.
According to the SEC, DBRS from 2009 to 2011 misrepresented
that it would conduct monthly reviews of all its ratings on U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities and re-securitized real
estate mortgage investment conduits, including quantitative
analyses and reviews by a surveillance committee.
The SEC said New York-based DBRS lacked the staffing and
technology to adhere to the surveillance methodology it
published in April 2009, and that the committee reviewed only a
"limited" number of the ratings.
Investors, politicians and regulators have pushed rating
agencies to tighten oversight, after faulting them for fueling
the financial crisis by inflating ratings or failing to
downgrade risky or illiquid securities fast enough.
"Rating agencies play a critical role in the capital markets
and have an obligation to investors to comply with their
published rating and surveillance methodologies," SEC
enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said in a statement. "Lack of
resources is no excuse for failing to conduct surveillance
promised in various SEC filings and other public documents."
Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, DBRS agreed in the
settlement to pay a $2.925 million civil fine, give up $2.742
million of rating surveillance fees from 2009 to 2011, and pay
$147,482 in interest. It also agreed to be censured and hire an
independent consultant to improve its internal controls.
"The company takes its regulatory obligations very seriously
and is committed to providing independent credit ratings
opinions of the highest quality," DBRS said in a statement about
the settlement.
DBRS Inc is a unit of Toronto-based DBRS Ltd, which was
bought this year by a consortium led by Carlyle Group LP
and private equity firm Warburg Pincus. It competes with rating
agencies such as Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's
and Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)