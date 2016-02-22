(Refiles to remove a typo in paragraph 5)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Debevoise & Plimpton has
recruited former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement
attorney Julie Riewe to serve as a partner for the firm's white
collar and regulatory defense practice, the firm announced on
Monday.
Riewe, who will start her new position on March 28, began
her career at the SEC in 2005. Most recently, she was co-chief
of the SEC's asset-management enforcement unit, which
investigates mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds,
investment advisers and private equity funds.
In that capacity, she helped oversee cases against a wide
array of well-known firms, among them Blackstone,
BlackRock, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Riewe is now the second attorney hired at Debevoise who
previously helped run the asset management unit. In 2012, the
firm hired Robert Kaplan, who served as co-chief of the unit
when it was created in 2010.
Debevoise already employs at least three attorneys who once
worked for the SEC, according to a firm spokesman. The SEC's
current chair, Mary Jo White, and SEC Enforcement Director
Andrew Ceresney previously worked there.
The SEC's asset management unit is one of five specialized
groups created in 2010. The unit is known for its
forward-looking approach to enforcement, which involves
ferreting out cases using a data-driven approach.
One initiative, for instance, looks into aberrational
performances by hedge funds claiming to generate extremely high
rates of return.
The unit has also policed conflicts of interest and
investigated undisclosed and misallocated fees and expenses at
private equity funds, a problem first uncovered by SEC examiners
a few years ago.
"Adding a partner of Julie's caliber expands Debevoise's
role as the go-to law firm for asset management enforcement,"
Debevoise Deputy Presiding Partner Bruce E. Yannett said in a
statement.
