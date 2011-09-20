Sept 20 Securities regulators have sent
subpoenas to hedge funds and other trading firms as it probes
possible insider trading before the U.S. government's long-term
credit rating was cut last month, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials
demanded more information about specific trades made shortly
before Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's rating to
AA-plus from AAA on Aug. 5, the paper said.
SEC officials are zeroing in on firms that bet the stock
market would tumble, the Journal said.
It is unclear which investment firms are being investigated,
but the subpoenas are unusually broad, seeking information about
why certain trades were made, a person told the Journal. An SEC
spokesman declined to comment to the Journal.
SEC could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kavita
Chandran)