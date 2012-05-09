* This marks second SEC case against Deloitte China unit
* SEC claims Deloitte violated Sarbanes-Oxley Act
* SEC seeking audit papers of company under investigation
* SEC fighting Deloitte for documents concerning Longtop
(Adds comments from Deloitte, background on PCAOB talks and
quotes from accounting professor)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, May 9 U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday charged Shanghai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA
Ltd for refusing to provide audit work papers related to a
Chinese company that is under investigation for accounting
fraud.
The administrative proceedings against the Deloitte
affiliate by the Securities and Exchange Commission
marks the latest effort by the agency to crack down on
accounting problems that have come to light at numerous Chinese
companies listed in the United States.
It is also the second time since last year the SEC has taken
enforcement action against the firm for refusing to turn over
documents in connection with a Chinese company under
investigation.
In this latest action, the SEC alleges that Deloitte &
Touche Shanghai violated a provision in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley
Act which requires foreign public accounting firms to provide
their work papers concerning companies that trade in the United
States to the SEC upon request.
"Without access to work papers of foreign public accounting
firms, our investigators are unable to test the quality of the
underlying audits and fulfill our responsibilities to
investors," said Scott Friestad, an associate director in the
SEC's enforcement division.
Lauren Mistretta, a Deloitte spokeswoman, said that Chinese
law prohibits the firm from handing over documents to a foreign
regulator without approval from the government.
She said that the Chinese Securities Regulatory Authority
asked Deloitte for the documents in 2010 at the request of the
SEC, and the firm handed them over to Chinese regulators "with
the hope that the CSRC and the SEC would be able to reach an
agreement."
"Unfortunately, that has not happened," she said.
She said the SEC later requested the documents from the firm
directly in 2011.
"Deloitte Shanghai is caught in the middle of conflicting
laws of two different governments. This is a profession-wide
issue and not one that is specific to Deloitte Shanghai," she
added.
For more than a year the SEC has been probing accounting
irregularities and other problems at Chinese companies that are
listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
The accounting issues have led to the resignations of many
of the auditors of these companies, and have also prompted U.S.
stock exchanges to delist or halt trading.
The SEC has brought at least six cases against U.S.-listed
Chinese companies, including Longtop Financial Technologies
and Puda Coal.
The SEC's first action against the China-based Deloitte unit
last year was filed amid allegations that the firm failed to
turn over documents in connection with Longtop, which Deloitte
Shanghai audited.
That case is still pending in a U.S. district court. Last
month, Deloitte asked the court to quash the SEC action and
force the SEC to go through the Hague Convention process to seek
foreign documents before it attempted to use U.S. courts to do
so. A hearing in the case is scheduled for next month.
In the administrative action filed on Wednesday, the SEC did
not disclose which company is at the center of the documents
dispute with Deloitte, calling it only "Client A."
The case comes at a sensitive time for diplomatic relations
between Chinese and U.S. securities regulators.
The SEC and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which
oversees U.S. auditors, have been working for months to reach an
agreement with Chinese officials that will allow better
oversight and inspections of audits done in China of U.S.-listed
companies.
Though the PCAOB is required to inspect auditors of all
U.S.-listed companies, China has not allowed its inspectors in
that country because of sovereignty concerns.
The head of the PCAOB, Jim Doty, said on Tuesday that U.S.
officials are close to an agreement that will allow the PCAOB to
observe audit inspections in China, a first step toward doing
joint inspections with the Chinese. "There's every reason to
believe we could do the observations in the fall, possibly even
the summer," Doty said in an interview with Reuters.
Paul Gillis, an accounting professor at Peking University in
Beijing, said he feared this latest SEC action could hamper
Doty's ability to iron out a deal.
"The SEC can be pretty independent," he said. "My fear right
now is that this action has the same effect as the subpoena -
putting a chill on the progress that Doty has made."
He added that the SEC's action "ups the stakes" against
Deloitte.
"The worst case is that the administrative law judge will
revoke Deloitte China's right to practice before the SEC,
costing it all of its U.S. listed companies," he said.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Additional
reporting by Dena Aubin in New York.; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Carol Bishopric)