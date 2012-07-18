WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday asked a federal judge to temporarily halt its court action seeking documents from Deloitte & Touche's Chinese unit, saying it is hoping to settle the dispute through an agreement with Chinese regulators.

The SEC said it has reached no agreement yet with the Chinese, but talks continue.

The Deloitte unit has refused to turn over the documents to the SEC, citing Chinese laws. The SEC has sought the documents in connection with an investigation into one of Deloitte's audit clients. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)