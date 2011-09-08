* SEC seeks to enforce subpoena

By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. securities regulators have asked a federal court to force a Chinese unit of accounting giant Deloitte & Touche [DLTE.UL] to produce records related to possible accounting fraud at Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK.

The Securities and Exchange Commission effort to enforce a subpoena against Shanghai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd underscores the difficulties regulators face in probing accounting irregularities at U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

The Deloitte unit abruptly resigned in May of this year after uncovering "numerous improprieties" during its audit of the Chinese software company for the year ended March 31. [ID:nL3E7GN1X1]

Deloitte had no immediate comment on the SEC action, and repeated efforts to contact its lawyers were unsuccessful.

The SEC said Deloitte had argued it should not be required to produce documents that pre-date the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law, and that producing any documents could subject it to sanctions under Chinese law.

"This is a culture clash that the SEC is throwing to the courts to resolve," said Jacob S. Frenkel, a former senior counsel in the SEC's enforcement division and now a partner at Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker.

The subpoena enforcement filed in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. marks the boldest move yet by the agency against a big accounting firm in its crackdown on fraud at Chinese companies that list on U.S. exchanges.

Next month, U.S. and Chinese accounting watchdogs are due to meet in Washington for a second round of talks on joint inspections of auditing firms in China. [ID:nN1E77G0YI]

The chairman of the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board recently chided big accounting companies, saying they had a responsibility for the quality of audits conducted by their units in other countries.

Jake Zamansky, an attorney who pursued investment banks after the dotcom crash on behalf of investors, predicted Deloitte would ultimately comply with the subpoena.

"Ultimately the SEC and PCAOB can take their license away. As long as it has the name Deloitte on it, they have a responsibility to adhere to U.S. laws," said Zamansky.

"APPARENTLY MASSIVE FRAUD"

The SEC is seeking evidence to support its investigation into what it described as "an apparently massive fraud on the domestic securities markets" by Longtop, a Cayman Islands corporation with principal offices in China and Hong Kong.

It said Deloitte had failed "in every respect" to comply with its subpoena.

"Compliance with an SEC subpoena is not an option, it is a legal obligation," said Robert Khuzami, the director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Subpoena recipients who refuse to comply should expect serious legal consequences."

Subpoena enforcements by the SEC are relatively rare, the agency filing just 31 similar actions in the past five years.

Prominent previous recipients of SEC subpoena enforcements have included Enron's former chief financial officer Andrew Fastow and tobacco company RJ Reynolds.

The SEC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been probing U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their auditors amid a recent rash of accounting scandals.

The SEC said the Deloitte documents may reveal how any fraud schemes were able to continue undetected for years at Longtop. It said the date of the Dodd-Frank law was irrelevant, and its interest in obtaining Deloitte's documents "far outweigh China's secrecy interests."

Perrie Weiner, the international co-chair of the securities litigation practice at DLA Piper in Los Angeles, said the SEC is wading into new, untested territory as it tries to compel non-U.S. based companies to hand over documents.

"I think it's going to be a significant uphill battle to enforce subpoenas issued by U.S. courts in China," said Weiner. "We have yet to see how this will play out."

Longtop's U.S. depositary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange after an initial public offering in 2007.

In May the NYSE halted trading in Longtop and then delisted the company last month. At the time its shares were halted, Longtop had a market capitalization of $1.09 billion.

Its shares now trade on the pink sheets and closed 17.7 percent lower at 28 cents on Thursday.

Late last month, Longtop disclosed it had received a Wells notice from the SEC indicating it may face civil charges for accounting problems. [ID:nN1E77S066]

U.S. officials are hoping China will agree to joint inspections of auditors, although they do not expect an agreement until some time in 2012.

"This is a battle that I think is going to be fought in the headlines and with diplomacy and not going to be a battle that's going to turn on neat legal points in the courtroom," said James Cox, a securities law professor at Duke University. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Andrea Shalal-Esa; Additional reporting by Dena Aubin in New York; Lynnley Browning in Fairfield, Connecticut; and Nanette Byrnes in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)