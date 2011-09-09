* SEC seeks to enforce subpoena
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON/SINGAPORE Sept 9 The Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked a U.S. federal court to
force a Chinese unit of accounting giant Deloitte & Touche
to produce records related to possible accounting
fraud at Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd .
The effort by the U.S. regulator to enforce a subpoena
against Shanghai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd
underscores the difficulties American regulators face in probing
U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
The SEC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been
probing U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their auditors amid a
rash of accounting scandals.
Deloitte's China unit said it wished to co-operate
with the SEC but that it is unable to give them the requested
documents without approval from the Chinese regulatory
authorities.
"We have passed on the SEC's requests to the regulators in
China, as we are required to, but so far the China regulators
have not given us permission to provide papers to the SEC," said
Hong Kong-based company spokesman Wilfred Lee in an emailed
statement.
"This is essentially a matter between regulators in China
and the United States; Deloitte China is happy to comply with
any outcome that is agreed between them," he added.
The Deloitte unit abruptly resigned in May after uncovering
"numerous improprieties" during its audit of the Chinese
software company for the year ended March 31.
The case could mark a major escalation in the diplomatic
battle between the two countries to allow American regulators
access to U.S.-listed Chinese firms, accounting experts said.
"This is the biggest thing that has happened in the
transnational regulation of accounting in history," said Paul
Gillis, visiting professor of accounting at the Guanghua School
of Management, Peking University.
A failure by Deloitte to comply with the SEC order may lead
to the loss of its registration with the U.S. Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), Gillis said, a move that
would have serious implications for U.S.-listed Chinese firms as
other auditors might stop working for them.
"The nightmare scenario for a lot of people would be that
the court directs the PCAOB to revoke Deloitte's registration,"
said Gillis.
"A lot of these U.S.-listed stocks have just become riskier
because the listings of these companies may be in jeopardy if
all these accounting firms have to bail out."
"CULTURE CLASH"
The SEC said Deloitte had argued it should not be required
to produce documents that pre-date the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street oversight law, and that producing any documents could
subject it to sanctions under Chinese law.
"This is a culture clash that the SEC is throwing to the
courts to resolve," said Jacob S. Frenkel, a former senior
counsel in the SEC's enforcement division and now a partner at
Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker.
The subpoena enforcement filed in the U.S. District Court in
Washington D.C. marks the boldest move yet by the agency against
a big accounting firm in its crackdown on fraud at Chinese
companies that list on U.S. exchanges.
Next month, U.S. and Chinese accounting watchdogs are due to
meet in Washington for a second round of talks on joint
inspections of auditing firms in China.
The chairman of the U.S. PCAOB recently chided big
accounting companies, saying they had a responsibility for the
quality of audits conducted by their units in other countries.
Jake Zamansky, an attorney who pursued investment banks
after the dotcom crash on behalf of investors, predicted
Deloitte would ultimately comply with the subpoena.
"Ultimately the SEC and PCAOB can take their license away.
As long as it has the name Deloitte on it, they have a
responsibility to adhere to U.S. laws," said Zamansky.
That move though could be fraught with risks for Deloitte's
standing with the Chinese authorities if it fails to win their
blessing to hand over the documents before doing so.
"Deloitte really are between a rock and hard place
here, If they don't comply it's a possibility they may lose
their rights to do U.S. audits, if they do it's possible they
will lose their right to do all audits (in China)," said Peking
University's Gillis.
LEGAL IMPACT
The SEC is seeking evidence to support its investigation
into what it described as "an apparently massive fraud on the
domestic securities markets" by Longtop, a Cayman Islands
corporation with principal offices in China and Hong Kong.
It said Deloitte had failed "in every respect" to comply
with its subpoena.
"Compliance with an SEC subpoena is not an option, it is a
legal obligation," said Robert Khuzami, the director of the
SEC's Division of Enforcement.
"Subpoena recipients who refuse to comply should expect
serious legal consequences."
Subpoena enforcements by the SEC are relatively rare, with
the agency filing just 31 similar actions in the past five
years.
Prominent previous recipients of SEC subpoena enforcements
have included Enron's former chief financial officer Andrew
Fastow and tobacco company RJ Reynolds.
The SEC said the Deloitte documents may reveal how any fraud
schemes were able to continue undetected for years at Longtop.
It said the date of the Dodd-Frank law was irrelevant, and
its interest in obtaining Deloitte's documents "far outweigh
China's secrecy interests."
Perrie Weiner, the international co-chair of the securities
litigation practice at DLA Piper in Los Angeles, said the SEC is
wading into untested territory as it tries to compel non-U.S.
based companies to hand over documents.
"I think it's going to be a significant uphill battle to
enforce subpoenas issued by U.S. courts in China," said Weiner.
"We have yet to see how this will play out."
Longtop's U.S. depositary shares began trading on the New
York Stock Exchange after an initial public offering in 2007.
In May, the NYSE halted trading in Longtop and delisted the
company last month. At the time its shares were halted, Longtop
had a market capitalization of $1.09 billion.
Its shares now trade on the pink sheets and closed 17.7
percent lower at 28 cents on Thursday.
Late last month, Longtop disclosed it had received a Wells
notice from the SEC indicating it may face civil charges for
accounting problems.
U.S. officials are hoping China will agree to joint
inspections of auditors, although they do not expect an
agreement until sometime in 2012.
"This is a battle that I think is going to be fought in the
headlines and with diplomacy and it's not going to be a battle
that's going to turn on neat legal points in the courtroom,"
said James Cox, a securities law professor at Duke University.
