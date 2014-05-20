By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 A former chief risk officer
for the accounting giant Deloitte & Touche agreed to
settle civil charges on Tuesday alleging he violated rules
governing auditor independence, U.S. securities regulators said.
James T. Adams agreed to be suspended for two years from
practicing as an accountant for public companies, the Securities
and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC said Adams ran afoul of rules designed to make sure
auditors are objective and impartial after he accepted tens of
thousands of dollars in "casino markers" at the same time he was
serving as an adviser on the audit of a casino gaming
corporation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)