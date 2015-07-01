WASHINGTON, July 1 Deloitte & Touche LLP will pay more than $1 million to settle charges that it violated auditor independence rules, after its consulting arm maintained a relationship with a trustee who served on boards for funds Deloitte audited, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the trustee, Andrew C. Boynton, and the funds' administrator ALPS Fund Services also settled charges in the case.

SEC rules require auditors to maintain a degree of independence from clients whose books they review. That's because auditors are meant to serve as watchdogs for investors, and are not supposed to get too cozy with their clients.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)