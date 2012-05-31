WASHINGTON May 31 Thomas Sporkin and Robert
Kaplan, two of the Securities and Exchange Commission's senior
officials who played an integral role following the major
structural overhaul of the enforcement division, are departing
for private practice, people familiar with the matter said.
Sporkin, the head of the SEC's Office of Market
Intelligence, will be heading to BuckleySandler LLP, a financial
services law firm founded by former Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom attorney Andrew Sandler.
Kaplan, the co-head of the enforcement division's asset
management unit, is taking a job with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)