By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 A proposal by U.S. securities
regulators to tamp down investors' risks could have the opposite
effect on bond funds by forcing them to trim their use of exotic
financial instruments, an industry advocate said Wednesday.
At least $600 billion in funds would not be compliant with a
requirement proposed last year by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission capping those funds' exposure to
derivatives, according to David Blass, general counsel at the
Investment Company Institute (ICI), a fund trade group.
Four-fifths of those affected products are taxable-bond
funds, he said.
He said the funds would have to liquidate, move into a
differently regulated product structure or "radically transform
their strategy" to comply with the proposal.
"None of those seem to be good outcomes for investors in
those funds," Blass told Reuters.
Under the proposal, mutual, exchange-traded and other funds
would have to comply with a limitation on either exposure to or
risk from derivatives.
The fund could agree to top off the value of its exposure to
150 percent of its net assets, according to the SEC.
Alternatively, it could have exposure of up to 300 percent
of net assets if it passes a test on whether its derivatives
transactions reduce its market risk.
That would not apply to many bond funds who use derivatives
to increase their exposure to the market, Blass said. The
financial tools used by fund managers include derivative
contracts like swaps, which transfer risk between the fund and
other financial institutions.
For instance, a bond-fund manager might use contracts with
third parties to swap out interest-rate or corporate-default
risk from its portfolio, or it might use those contracts to
amplify its exposure to those risks in hope of profit.
The SEC, which is collecting public comment on the proposal,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in December that funds' use of
the instruments can cause "substantial and rapid losses" or
force managers to sell holdings during tough markets.
The proposed rule would also require funds to segregate
assets to cover their liabilities and set aside an amount for
future losses on derivatives. Funds would need to use cash and
cash equivalents for covering derivatives transactions.
Blass said ICI generally supported those other elements of
the proposal but wants the SEC to expand the list of assets that
could be set aside to cover derivatives exposure to include
stocks and other financial instruments.
