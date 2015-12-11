By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. regulators are
considering restrictions on how mutual, exchange-traded and
other funds can use derivatives, with the Securities and
Exchange Commission head saying she is concerned that investors
are exposed to too much risk.
"Funds can experience substantial and rapid losses from
investments in derivatives, and can be forced to sell
investments under adverse conditions and take other measures to
meet derivatives-related obligations, which can harm investors,"
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said on Friday at a commission meeting
on the proposal.
The proposal, White said, would "modernize the regulation of
funds' use of derivatives and safeguard both investors and our
financial system."
Three out of four SEC commissioners voted to take the
proposed rule to the next step on the path to approval, a 90-day
public comment period. Commissioner Michael Piwowar, a
Republican, voted against advancing it.
The proposed rule would require funds to segregate assets
for covering mark-to-market liability and set aside an amount
for future losses on derivatives. Funds would need to use cash
and cash equivalents for covering derivatives transactions,
White said.
A fund would have to comply with a portfolio limitation on
either exposure to or risk from derivatives.
The fund could agree to top off the value of its exposure to
150 percent of its net assets, according to the SEC.
Alternatively, it could have exposure of up to 300 percent
of net assets if it passes a test on whether its derivatives
transactions reduce its market risk.
Piwowar said he could not support the proposal in its
entirety and that other recently proposed or adopted rules
addressed funds' uses of derivatives.
"Many of these rules will either have a direct impact on the
risks of derivatives positions held by funds, or will provide us
with data that could be used to better understand how we should
regulate this market," Piwowar said.
But Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said the proposal
was needed to increase transparency and understanding, as well
as to protect retail investors.
Aguilar, who is stepping down from the commission, said
derivatives regulation was still "a work in progress."
