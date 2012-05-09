(Recasts, adds background on Kilpatrick, pension fund)
May 9 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday
charged the former mayor of Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick, a former
city treasurer and its public pension investment adviser with
devising a secret exchange of "lavish gifts" to influence
investments of the city's public pension fund.
According to the Securities and Exchange Commission,
Kilpatrick and Jeffrey Beasley, a college fraternity brother of
Kilpatrick who was named treasurer at the start of his second
term as mayor, took $125,000 worth of perks, including a $60,000
vacation in Las Vegas, paid for by investment advisory firm
MayfieldGentry Realty Advisors LLC.
The SEC said that Chauncey Mayfield, the chief executive and
majority owner of MayfieldGentry, in return recommended to the
city's pension fund that it invest $117 million in a real estate
investment trust controlled by his firm.
The pension fund's board of trustees ultimately approved the
investment, garnering MayfieldGentry "millions of dollars in
management fees", the SEC said in the case filed in a U.S.
District Court in Michigan.
The alleged conflicts of interest were never disclosed to
the board of trustees at the pension fund, where all three men
served as fiduciaries, the SEC said.
The SEC is seeking penalties and disgorgement of ill-gotten
gains. It is also seeking to bar Kilpatrick, who has previously
served jail time in an unrelated case, and Beasley from
participating in any decisions involving public pensions'
investments in securities.
Lawyers for the three men were not immediately available for
comment.
Throughout 2007, Mayfield provided gifts to Kilpatrick and
Beasley, while the board of trustees voted to "add to their
business with Mayfield" without knowing about the gifts, the SEC
said.
LEGAL TROUBLES FOR THE 'HIP-HOP' MAYOR
Kilpatrick, who was forced from office nearly four years ago
as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to
obstruction of justice, has spent almost as much time in the
legal arena as the political one since first taking office in
2002.
Dubbed the 'hip-hop' mayor, Kilpatrick is to go on trial on
Sept. 6 to face charges that he used a tax-exempt organization
to give himself cash kickbacks, fund campaigns and financially
support his family and friends.
Under his previous plea agreement, he spent four months in
jail, surrendered his law license and agreed to pay about $1
million in restitution.
The plea stemmed from Kilpatrick's role in the city's
settlement of a whistle-blower lawsuit, in which prosecutors
alleged he lied in order to conceal text messages that revealed
an affair with his former chief of staff.
He went back to prison for violating the terms of his
probation, and was released last August.
The SEC had harsh words for Kilpatrick and the others
charged in the case.
Public pensions receive most of their revenues from
investing the contributions from employees and the employing
governments.
"It is a disappointing day when pension fund trustees such
as ex-Mayor Kilpatrick and others corrupt the investment process
by selling out hard-working police officers, firefighters and
other municipal employees for the price of a few vacations and
paltry extras like concert tickets and rounds of golf," said
Robert Khuzami, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement,
in a statement.
In the charges, the SEC said Mayfield sought to prove his
loyalty to Kilpatrick after supporting the mayor's opponent
during Detroit's 2005 election.
In April 2007, Mayfield chartered a private jet for the Las
Vegas trip, which included $2,715.44 worth of tickets to a
Prince show, the SEC said. Three months later he spent $25,000
for a private flight to Tallahassee and subsequently paid
$35,000 on a charter to Bermuda in September.
Meanwhile, over that timeframe the $10 million that Mayfield
originally suggested the pension fund put into his firm's
Genesis Fund grew to a $117 million investment in the fund's
real estate investment trust, including a capital commitment of
$25 million in cash, the SEC said.
According to a yearlong investigation by the Detroit Free
Press, the pension funds lost $480 million between February 2008
and late 2010 due to bad investments.
The newspaper also reported that last Thursday the
retirement system voted to sever ties with MayfieldGentry.
The pension losses come as Detroit attempts to regain its
financial footing after the downturn in the automobile sector.
Last month, it signed an agreement to give the state more
control over its severely weak finances.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and
Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)