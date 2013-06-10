WASHINGTON, June 10 A Detroit-based investment
adviser agreed to give back $3.1 million that U.S. regulators
allege he stole from a pension fund for the city's police and
firefighters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
on Monday.
Chauncey C. Mayfield, who is the head of MayfieldGentry
Realty Advisors, took the money so he could buy two strip malls
in California, the SEC said. He and his firm agreed to settle
the SEC's civil charges without admitting or denying them.
He pleaded guilty in February in a parallel criminal case to
conspiring with former Detroit Treasurer Jeffrey Beasley to pay
him bribes in exchange for more business from the pension fund
and is awaiting sentencing.
The SEC also charged four other officials from Mayfield's
firm with allegedly covering up the theft.