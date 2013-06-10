* Investment adviser settles civil charges with U.S.
* Latest federal action in corruption case of former Detroit
mayor
By Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 10 A Detroit-based investment
adviser agreed to give back $3.1 million that U.S. regulators
allege he stole from a pension fund for the city's police and
firefighters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
on Monday.
Chauncey Mayfield, who is the head of MayfieldGentry Realty
Advisors, took the money so he could buy two strip malls in
California, the SEC said.
He and his firm agreed to settle the SEC's civil charges
without admitting or denying them.
The city of Detroit faces a possible bankruptcy as the
state-appointed emergency financial manager Kevyn Orr is meeting
with creditors this week.
Mayfield pleaded guilty in February in a parallel criminal
case to conspiring with former Detroit Treasurer Jeffrey Beasley
to pay him bribes in exchange for more business from the pension
fund and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23.
He faces up to five years in prison, plus a $250,000
criminal fine.
This was the latest federal action stemming from corruption
charges against the administration of former Detroit Mayor Kwame
Kilpatrick.
In March, two former Detroit city pension officials were
indicted for corruption, a week after Kilpatrick was convicted
for similar offenses.
Last year, the SEC also charged in a civil suit that
Kilpatrick, Beasley and Mayfield devised a secret exchange of
lavish gifts to influence the pension fund's investments.
In Monday's settlement, the SEC accused Mayfield and his
firm of siphoning money from the Police and Fire Retirement
System of the City of Detroit.
His firm devised a plan to secretly repay the pension fund
by cutting costs and selling the strip malls, but the plan fell
apart when they could not raise enough capital to return the
stolen $3.1 million, the SEC said.
The SEC also charged four executives at the firm with
misleading the pension fund and helping to hide the theft. The
executives are Chief Financial Officer Blair Ackman, Chief
Operating Officer Marsha Bass, Chief Investment Officer W. Emery
Matthew and Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel Alicia
Diaz.
Calls to defense attorneys for the five by Reuters were not
immediately returned.