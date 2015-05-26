China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
WASHINGTON May 26 Deutsche Bank AG will pay $55 million to settle civil charges by U.S. regulators alleging the bank filed misstated financial reports during the financial crisis concerning material risks it faced for possibly losing billions of dollars.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday the German bank over-valued a derivatives portfolio of leveraged trades, but did not have enough collateral to protect against potential losses. It then in turn did not properly reflect these risks to investors.
The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
