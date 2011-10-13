* SEC says Direct Edge violated federal securities laws
* Violations led to trading losses, system outage
* Direct Edge settles without admitting or denying claims
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators
sanctioned units of Direct Edge Holdings LLC on Thursday,
saying the stock exchange company's weak internal controls led
to millions of dollars in trading losses and a systems outage.
Direct Edge agreed to settle the Securities and Exchange
Commission's administrative proceedings without admitting or
denying the agency's findings. The exchange company also agreed
to correct the problems uncovered by regulators and the SEC
said many of the remedial measures are already underway.
"Direct Edge understands and embraces the responsibilities
that come with being a registered national securities
exchange," the company said in a statement.
"Several months ago, we developed a comprehensive plan to
ensure the fulfillment of our obligations in a sustainable,
repeatable and demonstrable way. We have vigorously executed on
this plan, with significant investments made to enhance our
technology, personnel and processes."
Direct Edge is the fourth largest stock exchange in the
United States, behind NYSE Euronext NYX.N, Nasdaq OMX NDAQ.O
and BATS Exchange.
The SEC's sanction specifically targeted Direct Edge's EDGA
Exchange Inc, EDGX Exchange Inc and its affiliated routing
broker Direct Edge ECN LLC. All of them are based in Jersey
City, N.J.
The SEC cited two incidents where it says Direct Edge
violated federal securities laws. In the first one, on Nov. 8,
2010, the agency claims untested computer codes left Direct
Edge's two electronic exchanges to overfill orders. That led to
unwanted trades involving about 27 million shares in 1,000
stocks totaling roughly $773 million.
Then, on April 13, 2011, an EDGX database administrator
accidentally disabled the database connections, which in turn
disrupted the exchange from processing incoming orders and
cancellations. That led to $668,000 in losses.
The exchange is run by a consortium, including Citadel and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Herb Lash in New York
contributed reporting)