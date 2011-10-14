* SEC says Direct Edge violated federal securities laws

* Violations led to trading losses, system outage

* Direct Edge settles without admitting or denying claims

* Direct Edge is 4th large U.S. stock exchange operator (Adds details from SEC action, and comments from Senator Charles Schumer)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators sanctioned units of Direct Edge Holdings LLC on Thursday, saying the stock exchange company's weak internal controls led to millions of dollars in trading losses and a systems outage.

This marks the first market structure case to be brought by the agency's market abuse enforcement unit. It is part of a broader effort by the SEC to take a deeper look at market structure issues, especially after the events of the May 6, 2010 flash crash. The agency has been critical over the past few years on the reliance of complicated codes and lightening-speed trading that often floods the market with millions of orders per second.

Direct Edge agreed to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative proceedings without admitting or denying the agency's findings. The exchange operator also agreed to correct the problems uncovered by regulators and the SEC said many of the remedial measures are already underway.

"Direct Edge understands and embraces the responsibilities that come with being a registered national securities exchange," the company said in a statement.

"Several months ago, we developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the fulfillment of our obligations in a sustainable, repeatable and demonstrable way. We have vigorously executed on this plan, with significant investments made to enhance our technology, personnel and processes."

Direct Edge is the fourth largest stock exchange operator in the United States, behind NYSE Euronext NYX.N, Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O) and BATS Exchange. It is run by a consortium, including Citadel and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).

The SEC's sanction specifically targeted Direct Edge's EDGA Exchange Inc, EDGX Exchange Inc and its affiliated routing broker Direct Edge ECN LLC. All of them are based in Jersey City, N.J.

The SEC cited two incidents where it says Direct Edge violated federal securities laws.

In the first one, on Nov. 8, 2010, the agency claims untested computer codes left Direct Edge's two electronic exchanges to overfill orders by three members. That led to unwanted trades involving about 27 million shares in 1,000 stocks totaling roughly $773 million.

The SEC said one member then traded out of the overfilled shares at the exchange's instruction and submitted a claim for $105,000 in losses. When the other members refused to do the same thing, the SEC said the exchange violated its own rules by trading out the overfilled shares through its routing broker's error account. The overfilled trades also cost the exchange $2.1 million.

In trying to resolve the issue, the SEC said the routing broker also violated SEC rules on short shelling.

Then, on April 13, 2011, an EDGX database administrator accidentally disabled the database connections, which in turn disrupted the exchange from processing incoming orders and cancellations. That led members to file claims for $668,000 in losses.

The first incident cited by the SEC happened about eight months after Direct Edge formally became a full-fledged stock exchange with the SEC.

It caught the eyes of examiners at the agency, who began taking a closer look and got the agency's enforcement division involved. Then the second incident occurred as Direct Edge was trying to fix the problems that surfaced in the first one.

"Given the systemic risk that can result from the failure of a exchange to comply with these requirements, the operation of a national securities exchange carries with it among the most significant regulatory compliance obligations that are expected of any market participant," the SEC said in its administrative order.

New York Senator Charles Schumer, in reacting to the SEC's action on Thursday, said he was happy Direct Edge is "taking steps to atone for its wrongdoing" but that the "SEC needs to keep looking over the firm's shoulder." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Herb Lash and Jonathan Spicer in New York contributed reporting, editing by Bernard Orr)