UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON Oct 26 The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday outlined rule proposals to allow so-called 'universal' proxy cards for investors to use in contested corporate elections.
The rules would require shareholders to receive a card that lists both management and dissident nominees to a company's board, allowing investors to vote for the combination of nominees of their choice, according to an agency fact sheet.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by W Simon)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts