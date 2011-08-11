* SEC says Scammell learned about Disney's plan to buy Marvel
* Scammell got details about the plan from girlfriend -SEC
* Scammell used brother's money to buy call options -SEC
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 U.S. securities regulators have
charged a California man with insider trading for buying
speculative call options on Marvel Entertainment after learning
that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) planned to acquire the comic-book
superhero company.
Toby Scammell, 26, is alleged to have bought Marvel call
options in August 2009 after learning about the planned
acquisition from his girlfriend of two years, according to a
Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed in a California
federal court.
Scammell's girlfriend worked on the Marvel acquisition as a
six-month temporary employee in Disney's corporate strategy
department and knew the details about the pricing and timing of
the deal, the SEC said.
Scammell secretly used the money in his older brother's
accounts, which he had gained control over when his brother was
deployed with the U.S. Army to Iraq in 2007, the agency said.
Just before he bought the Marvel options, Scammell searched
the Internet for terms like "insider trading" and "material,
non-public information," the SEC complaint said.
Scammell did not reveal his trades or profits to his brother
or his girlfriend, the SEC said.
The SEC said the investigation was continuing.
Miles Ehrlich, an attorney for Scammell, said that after
nearly 18 months of investigation -- where the SEC spoke to every
possible witness, scrutinized every document, and analyzed every
email, every text, every instant message, and every website Toby
visited -- the SEC still cannot identify a day, a time, a place, a
conversation, a document, or anything bearing even a passing
resemblance to proof as to how Toby supposedly learned the inside
information.
SCAMMELL BOUGHT CALL OPTIONS -SEC
"Scammell exploited his romantic relationship for a financial
windfall. His misuse of confidential information gave him an
unfair and illegal edge over other traders in the markets," said
Rosalind Tyson, the director of the SEC's Los Angeles Regional
Office.
In the weeks before announcement of the deal, the SEC said
Scammell bought call options with strike prices of $50 and $45 --
something the agency said was "highly remarkable" because the
stock price had never closed above $41.74 and the options were set
to expire in a few weeks.
He later sold the options for a profit of more than $192,000,
or a 3,000 percent return, in less than a month, the SEC said.
The agency noted he had never traded in Marvel before and only
had one other "very unsuccessful" prior experience trading call
options. The SEC said he worked at the time for an investment
fund, although the complaint does not identify the name of his
former employer.
The SEC complaint said Scammell now lives in Greenbrae,
California.
A Disney spokeswoman said on Thursday that "this does not
involve Disney and the complaint speaks for itself."
