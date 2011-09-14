WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) -A past practice of
destroying certain pre-investigative materials has not harmed
any current or future investigations by the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the U.S. agency's enforcement chief said
on Wednesday.
The comments from SEC Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami,
which were made in a letter to Senator Charles Grassley, mark
the strongest defense by the SEC yet after an internal
whistleblower accused the agency of wrongfully destroying
important investigative files, including so-called "matters
under inquiry," or MUIs.
"We do not believe that current or future investigations
have been harmed by the division's old MUI retention policy,"
said Khuzami, adding that data the agency did save
electronically still lets the SEC "connect the dots" between
current and closed matters.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)