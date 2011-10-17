(Corrects figures for billions of riyals in paragraph five to
2.125 and 2.195, from 2.3 and 2.4 respectively)
* Saudi electricity profit falls 6 pct
* Decline in profit due to increased costs
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 17 State-controlled
Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) said on Monday it posted a
6 percent fall in net profit in the third quarter due to higher
costs of purchased energy.
SEC made a net profit of 2.2 billion riyals ($587 million)
for the third quarter, compared with 2.3 billion riyals in the
same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post on
average 2.65 billion riyals.
"The reason for the decline in the third quarter net profit
compared to the same period a year earlier is mainly the rise in
costs of the consumption and purchase of energy," the statement
said.
Operational profit for the third quarter declined by 3
percent to 2.125 billion riyals from 2.195 billion in the third
quarter a year ago.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest oil exporter, is struggling to
keep up with rising power demand, which is rising 7 to 8 percent
annually amid a growing population of over 27 million.
On Sunday, SEC signed a 5.4 billion riyal contract with an
unnamed Saudi company to build 1,200 megawatts of power
generation capacity at a plant in Riyadh.
The company, which has an installed capacity of 50,000
megawatts, plans to boost its capacity to at least 80,000
megawatts by 2020.