WASHINGTON Dec 20 Robert Khuzami, the head of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement
division, plans to step down as early as next month, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.
Khuzami notified SEC Chairman Elisse Walter of his decision
earlier this month, according to Bloomberg, which cited three
people with knowledge of the matter.
Khuzami, a former federal prosecutor and bank executive,
came to the SEC in 2009 to help reshape the agency's enforcement
efforts amid criticism that it missed the $65 billion Bernard
Madoff Ponzi scheme and other major frauds.
In his tenure with the agency, Khuzami oversaw efforts to
pursue financial institutions that contributed to the subprime
mortgage crisis.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined comment. Khuzami did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.