WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday named temporary leadership in
its enforcement division, as the agency works through
significant turnover after the election.
George Canellos, who is now a deputy in the division, will
take over as acting head of enforcement effective Feb. 8, the
SEC said in Thursday.
David Bergers, who heads the SEC's Boston office, will take
over as acting deputy director of enforcement.
The SEC lost some of its top leadership after Chairman Mary
Schapiro stepped down at the end of last year.
Current SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami announced
his departure earlier this month. At the time, insiders had
described Canellos and Bergers as likely candidates for the job.
Any permanent new director will likely not be named until
Congress approves Mary Jo White, President Barack Obama's
nominee to lead the commission in his second term.
"George's proven intellectual abilities and creative
approach to problem-solving have made him an extremely effective
advocate for investors and make him ideally suited to serve as
Acting Director," Elisse Walter, who is serving as SEC chairman,
said in a statement.
Canellos, 48, also led the SEC's New York office and worked
as a federal prosecutor there under White, a former U.S.
Attorney. Some SEC watchers have suggested that he could remain
as director of the enforcement division under White.