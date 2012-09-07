BRIEF-PepsiCo reports Q4 core eps of $1.20
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.97; Q4 core earnings per share $1.20; Q4 revenue $19.52 billion, up 5 percent
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 ICP Asset Management and its founder agreed to pay $23 million to settle charges from US securities regulators that they had defrauded certain collateralized debt obligations under their management, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.
The settlement resolves a 2010 case the SEC filed against the firm and its founder, Thomas Priore, that accused them of engaging in fraud that caused the CDOs to overpay for securities and loose millions of dollars.
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
* FICC revenues seen rising 4-5 pct this year after 2016 jump