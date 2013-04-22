WASHINGTON, April 22 Two former federal prosecutors will serve as co-heads of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.

In one of her first major moves at the commission, SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White appointed George Canellos, the current acting director of enforcement, and her former colleague, Andrew Ceresney, as co-directors of the division. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)