WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it levied a record $3.4
billion in sanctions in enforcement cases in the latest fiscal
year, up 10 percent from the previous year.
The sanctions were boosted in part by a more than $600
million settlement with a unit of hedge fund SAC Capital, $525
million with BP Plc and a $200 million fine of JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
Fiscal 2013's total sanctions were 22 percent higher than
those obtained in the 2011 fiscal year, the agency said.
The agency filed 686 cases in the year that ended in
September, it said, down from more than 730 cases filed the
previous two years.
"Our results show that we are prepared to tackle the breadth
and complexity of today's securities markets," SEC Chair Mary Jo
White said in a statement.
White, a former federal prosecutor and litigator, came to
the agency in April and pledged to make enforcement a
centerpiece of her tenure.
Since then, she has changed SEC policies to seek more
admissions from defendants and has said her lawyers are ready to
take more cases to trial.