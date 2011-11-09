* SEC brought 735 cases in fiscal 2011 vs 677 in 2010
* Collected $2.8 billion in sanctions, down from last year
* SEC credits restructuring of enforcement division
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filed a record number of cases in the last
fiscal year, including those related to the financial crisis,
the agency said on Wednesday.
The agency brought 735 cases in the year that ended in
September, and collected some $2.8 billion in sanctions, it
said.
Last year it brought 677 cases but collected slightly more
in penalties -- $2.85 billion.
"We continue to build an unmatched record of holding
wrongdoers accountable and returning money to harmed
investors," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in a statement.
The agency has been under pressure to bring more cases
against financial institutions and individuals who allegedly played a role in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The broker-dealer unit of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), for
example, paid $153.6 million in June to settle charges that it
misled investors on a mortgage bond deal, and Morgan Keegan
paid $200 million to settle fraud charges related to subprime
mortgage-backed securities.
In a statement, the SEC highlighted those cases and said it
brought 15 actions and charged 17 individuals for misleading
investors on mortgage-related investments.
The bulk of the SEC's cases for the year came in its
traditional areas of enforcement. It brought 146 actions
against investment advisors, 112 against broker-dealers, 89 for
financial fraud or disclosure violations, and 57 insider
trading cases.
In the past two years the SEC has restructured its
enforcement division to remove a management layer and divide
its lawyers into specialized units. It also set up a
whistleblower bounty program and other incentives to encourage
witnesses to cooperate.
On Wednesday, the SEC credited the reorganization with
allowing it to bring more cases and move matters through the
agency more quickly.
The record number of cases reflects the "creativity and
willingness" of the SEC staff "to consider new tools and
approaches to stopping and deterring fraud and misconduct" said
the agency's enforcement director, Robert Khuzami.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)