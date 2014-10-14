By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 A top official at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday criticized the
"broken windows" enforcement strategy being deployed by the
agency, saying it hinders the agency's ability to set priorities
and have robust, healthy markets.
In a speech at the annual Securities Enforcement Forum, SEC
Republican Commissioner Mike Piwowar took aim at the approach
that SEC Chair Mary Jo White has used, which entails pursuing
cases against both big and small violations.
"A broken windows approach to enforcement may not achieve
the desired result," said Piwowar. "If every rule is a priority,
then no rule is a priority."
The SEC's "broken windows" enforcement policy is modeled
after the theory used by former New York City Mayor Rudy
Giuliani in his crackdown on crime in the city.
Under that theory, making sure that the urban environment is
well-maintained and that broken windows are fixed helps to deter
even more-serious crimes.
White, an independent appointed by President Barack Obama,
unveiled her plans to apply the "broken windows" theory to the
SEC's enforcement program in a speech at the same conference
last year.
In that speech, she said it was important to go after the
more minor violations, because small ones "can feed bigger
ones."
But Piwowar said this idea was flawed because the "ultimate"
goal of regulation is to achieve resilient markets, not
regulatory compliance.
"If you create an environment in which regulatory compliance
is the most important objective for market participants, then we
will have lost sight of the underlying purpose for having
regulation in the first place," Piwowar said.
He described the SEC's mission as protecting investors;
maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient trading markets; and
facilitating capital formation.
In his speech, which focused exclusively on SEC enforcement
policy matters, Piwowar also raised concerns about the agency's
approach to corporate penalties.
The SEC only won the power to impose corporate penalties in
1990 but did not really start to hit companies with large fines
until after the Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals.
The practice is controversial because some critics like
Piwowar say penalties can wind up hurting shareholders who may
have already suffered harm because of the underlying wrongdoing
by the company's executives.
The SEC under former Chair Chris Cox, a Republican, created
guidelines in 2006 that lay out the factors to consider when
imposing penalties, such as the egregiousness of the conduct and
the harm a fine might bring to shareholders.
Chair White, however, said in a speech last year that this
guidance, while helpful, is not binding.
Piwowar said Tuesday that the SEC should be using the
guidance and has failed to do so in recent months when weighing
whether to bring enforcement cases.
"We will have not accorded appropriate due process if we
fail to follow our own publicly announced framework for monetary
penalties," he said.
Piwowar declined to say which cases have failed to
incorporate the 2006 corporate penalty guidelines.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)