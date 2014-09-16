BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Nineteen trading firms and one trader will pay $9 million to collectively settle civil charges alleging they participated in a stock offering after shorting the stock during a restricted period, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the settlements mark the latest actions in an effort to crack down on hedge funds and private equity funds that violate a securities rule designed to prevent potential manipulation.
Among the charged firms settling the case include BlackRock's BlackRock Institutional Trust Company and New York-based Advent Capital Management. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.