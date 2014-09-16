WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Nineteen trading firms and one trader will pay $9 million to collectively settle civil charges alleging they participated in a stock offering after shorting the stock during a restricted period, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the settlements mark the latest actions in an effort to crack down on hedge funds and private equity funds that violate a securities rule designed to prevent potential manipulation.

Among the charged firms settling the case include BlackRock's BlackRock Institutional Trust Company and New York-based Advent Capital Management. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)