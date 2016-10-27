(Adds background on some of the cases with partial dissents)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has released a collection of internal voting
records, long held secret, that reveal it to be less divided
than is commonly thought.
The new data reveal that the agency's commissioners vote
unanimously almost every time they take companies and executives
to federal court, in contrast to the public and sometimes bitter
disagreements they exhibit when debating regulatory matters.
Details of the votes are significant because they give
agency watchers a window into how commissioners handle cases
they take to court.
The cases that were brought unanimously - 94 percent of the
total since April 2013, when Mary Jo White became the agency's
chair - included high-profile defendants such as the City of
Miami, Wells Fargo and pharmaceutical executive Martin
Shkreli.
The fact that so many are decided unanimously belies the
public belief that the SEC is fractious, said James Cox, a law
professor at Duke University who closely tracks the agency.
In recent years, commissioners have dissented over many policy
issues, such as whether to grant regulatory waivers to big banks
and how to interpret rule-making requirements of the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
An SEC spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Legal experts expressed differing views on the significance
of the uniformity of the votes.
Donald Langevoort, a professor at the Georgetown University
Law Center, said there is less disagreement on whether to sue
companies because those decisions tend to turn on individual
facts and circumstances, instead of policy views. Defense
attorney Stephen Crimmins of Murphy & McGonigle said
commissioners might be agreeing quickly because their heavy case
load does not allow enough time for deep study of each case.
The SEC decision to publish its voting records on these
cases came four years after Reuters filed a Freedom of
Information Act request for the data. The SEC, which
historically has made public its voting on cases it handles
administratively, had resisted release of internal voting
records it deemed privileged.
"The release of this data is a huge breakthrough for the
public, said Bradley J. Bondi, an attorney with Cahill Gordon &
Reindel LLP, who said it would provide insight into whether some
alleged misconduct could be considered a "clear violation" or a
"close call" in the eyes of the SEC.
It covers slightly more than 1,400 defendants in 414 cases
filed in federal courts from April 11, 2013, through Aug. 26,
2016. Only four of those cases actually received a vote against
bringing the case - all of which were from Michael Piwowar, a
Republican.
In one high-profile case, Piwowar voted against charging the
Royal Bank of Scotland with misleading investors in
subprime mortgage securities. The case still won a majority of
support from the two other commissioners who participated in the
vote, and the bank settled the charges.
Some 21 other cases received partial dissents, meaning the
commissioners agreed to proceed with the case but disagreed on
matters like whether to require shareholders to bear the costs
of paying a corporate penalty, or whether the evidence justified
specific charges.
One example is an August 2013 case charging Bank of America
with defrauding investors in subprime mortgage-backed
securities. The commissioners who participated all approved the
case, except that former Republican Commissioner Troy Paredes
dissented on the SEC's reliance on a corporate negligence
theory.
In another case against CVS Caremark involving
allegations of accounting violations and misleading investors,
Piwowar approved the case, but dissented on charging the company
with intentionally committing fraud.
