Dec 22 Money manager F-Squared Investments Inc
has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. regulatory charges
that it defrauded investors with false performance claims about
its flagship product.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday
it also separately charged Howard Present, F-Squared's
co-founder and former chief executive, with making false and
misleading statements to investors.
Massachusetts-based F-Squared, the largest marketer of index
products using exchange-traded funds, agreed to admit wrongdoing
as part of its settlement, the SEC said.
