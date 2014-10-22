NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. regulators said they plan
to deny proposals for a new breed of actively managed
exchange-traded funds that would be allowed to keep their
holdings under wraps for months at a time, the latest setback to
a push for a rule change that many in the industry see as a game
changer for the ETF market.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday
issued a notice on two of the proposals, noting for each that it
"preliminarily intends to deny the application" for permission
to create such actively managed ETFs that would not be required
to disclose their holdings on a daily basis, commonly referred
to as "non-transparent" or "less transparent" active ETFs.
Currently, all active ETFs are required to disclose their
holdings on a daily basis. But for actively managed funds, which
often gain a reputation based on a manager's winning investment
philosophy, daily transparency could allow others to "front-run"
the active manager.
Firms say these so-called "non-transparent" ETFs will allow
them to use sophisticated investment strategies without having
to reveal the fund manager's tactics.
"Absent a request for a hearing that is granted by the
Commission, the Commission intends to issue an order under the
Act denying the application," the notice said.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)