NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. regulators said they plan
to deny proposals for a new breed of actively managed
exchange-traded funds that want to keep their holdings secret
for months at a time.
It would be the latest setback for a rule change that many
in the industry see as a game changer for the ETF market.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday
issued a notice on two of the proposals, from Precidian
Investments and BlackRock Inc, noting for each that it
"preliminarily intends to deny the application." The proposals
seek permission to create actively managed ETFs that would not
be required to disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Currently, all active ETFs are required to disclose their
holdings on a daily basis. These funds often gain a reputation
based on a manager's winning investment philosophy, and daily
transparency could allow others to "front-run" the active
manager.
Firms say these so-called "non-transparent" ETFs will allow
them to use sophisticated investment strategies without
revealing the fund manager's moves.
At the heart of the SEC's issue with the proposals is a
concern over the ability of market makers to be able to
effectively arbitrage the proposed non-transparent ETFs with the
lack of disclosure provided.
That could result in wide bid-ask spreads and cause the
funds' intraday market prices to significantly deviate from
their net asset values. Such a condition "may be exacerbated
during times of market stress," the SEC noted.
"Absent a request for a hearing that is granted by the
Commission, the Commission intends to issue an order under the
Act denying the application," the notice said.
The Precidian and BlackRock filings are two among a handful
of proposals for non-transparent active ETFs currently before
the SEC. But the potential denial of the proposals could be a
setback for the others still awaiting a decision, said Jane
Kanter, a former partner at Dechert LLP, who now runs compliance
for New York-based ETF shop Ark Investment Management.
"I think it's going to have a dampening effect on the other
proposals," she said.
Other firms that are also seeking SEC permission include
Eaton Vance Corp, State Street Corp, Invesco
Ltd's PowerShares and most recently, Fidelity
Investments.
Still, it is a positive that the SEC did not flat out deny
the proposals, but instead published its reasons for wanting to
deny the order and give the applicants an opportunity to request
a hearing, said John McGuire, a partner at Bingham McCutchen LLP
and co-chair of the firm's global investment management practice
group.
"I think that people will be able to use this information to
go back and tweak their own filings to try and address some of
the issues," McGuire said.
